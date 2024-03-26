GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 0.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. 24,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 49,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
