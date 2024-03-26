GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 0.5%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.95. 24,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 49,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

