Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.01. 18,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 235,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
