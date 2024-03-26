Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
