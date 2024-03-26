Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

