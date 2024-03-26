Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 361,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $106.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

