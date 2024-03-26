Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 278 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

