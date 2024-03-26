Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,641 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

