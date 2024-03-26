Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.15 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $205,038,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

