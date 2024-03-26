Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Down 37.6%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 37.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,245,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 621,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 37.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $463,471.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51.

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.