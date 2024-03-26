Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Lowered to $26.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health

Harrow Health stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $424.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

