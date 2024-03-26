HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

