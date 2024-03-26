HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

