HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $175.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

