HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,280 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

XEL stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

