HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

