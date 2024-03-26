HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

