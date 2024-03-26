HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,072 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

