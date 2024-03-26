HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.80 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

