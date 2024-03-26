HB Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.