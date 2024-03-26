HB Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

