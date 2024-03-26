HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

