HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.10 and a 200 day moving average of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.41 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

