HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,361 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.