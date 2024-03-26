HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,537 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

