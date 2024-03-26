HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,383 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,193,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

