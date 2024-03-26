HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average of $210.69.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.