HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.