HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $238.38 and a 12-month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

