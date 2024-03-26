HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $178.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

