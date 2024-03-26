Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

