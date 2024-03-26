High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 1,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

