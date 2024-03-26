Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.77). Approximately 1,609,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,742,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.78).

Hipgnosis Songs Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £740.52 million, a P/E ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.99.

Hipgnosis Songs Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

