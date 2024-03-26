Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading Down 1.4%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.70 and last traded at C$20.70. Approximately 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.80.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.7035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

