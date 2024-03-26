Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 1,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.