Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $3,913,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.