i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 13.3%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 608,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 180,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

i-nexus Global Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The firm has a market cap of £961,025.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.94.

About i-nexus Global

(Get Free Report)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.