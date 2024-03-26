IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.42. 1,550,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.