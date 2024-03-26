Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Shares Down 2.3%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 351,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 554,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 38.72%.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
