Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. 102,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 343,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 14.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Incannex Healthcare by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

