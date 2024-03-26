Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. 102,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 343,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 14.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
