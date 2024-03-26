Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

