INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Price Down 4%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 63,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 78,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

