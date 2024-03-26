Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 142,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 185.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 111.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of EAPR stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

