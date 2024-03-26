Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April by 13.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS APRQ opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

