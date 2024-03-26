Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 435,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

