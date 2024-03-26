Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 42,189 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.