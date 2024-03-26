Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

