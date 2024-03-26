InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Up 1.2%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 2,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
InPost Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.
InPost Company Profile
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InPost
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.