InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Up 1.2%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 2,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

