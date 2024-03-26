Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells 12,107 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SES opened at C$11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SES shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

