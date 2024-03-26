Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

