Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 5,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Interfor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.